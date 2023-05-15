A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

San Francisco Giants veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford is no longer the spring chicken he used to be. At 36 years old, Crawford is aware that he’s not going to be playing in the majors for many years to come. He’s evenly admitted openly the uncertainty he feels about his future not only with the Giants but in the big leagues.

“I’m not too worried about what’s maybe going to happen after this year,” Brandon Crawford said, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. “It’s the last year of my contract. I don’t know what the future holds after that.”

Brandon Crawford has played his entire career so far in Giants uniform. He signed a two-year deal worth $32 million with San Francisco back in 2021, so this season could potentially be his last with the team and in the majors.

“I’m sure it will end up being a feeling that I have and the conversation that I’ll have with my wife. It’s a decision we’ll make together.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brandon Crawford has just returned from a 10-day injured list due to a calf issue and went 0-for-3 in his first game back on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road.

In 23 games so far in the 2023 MLB season, Brandon Crawford is only batting .162 to go with a .235 OBP and .338 SLG. He also has four home runs and 10 RBI.

Whatever happens the rest of the way for Brandon Crawford, his legacy in San Francisco is safe, as he was a member of two of the Giants’ three World Series teams in the last decade.