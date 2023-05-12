The 2023 NFL schedule is out, and we now know where, when, and who the New York Giants will play next season. The Giants’ schedule includes a lot of tough games, with the NFC East matchups the most intriguing of all. New York should have some fantastic games in the 2023 NFL season. Here are the 17 Giants predictions for 2023, as the team tries to return to the playoffs and possibly even make it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 pm ET, NBC

The Giants season started off fast last year, as the team jumped out to an early 6-1 record. This year will be no different as the Giants take down a division rival in primetime in from of a fired-up MetLife crowd. WIN 1-0

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 pm ET, FOX

The Cardinals will be one of the worst teams in the league this season, so even though going across the country won’t be easy, this Week 2 game on the NFL schedule will be. WIN 2-0

Week 3: Thursday, Sept. 21 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 pm ET, Amazon

Do the Giants stay out west in the three days between Weeks 2 and 3? Or do they make two six-hour flights in less than a week? Either way, the 2023 NFL schedule-makers didn’t do the G Men any favors here. LOSS 2-1

Week 4: Monday, Oct. 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 pm ET, ESPN

The brutal part of the Giants’ schedule continues in Week 4 with a tough matchup against the Seahawks. The two teams are incredibly similar, but the Seahawks have the edge in skill position players and will take this matchup on the road. LOSS 2-2

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm ET, FOX

Playing down in South Florida early in the season is no easy task, and the Dolphins will be too fast in the Miami heat for the Giants to keep up with. LOSS 2-3

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 pm ET, NBC

This is the Brian Daoboll revenge game, but in the end, Daniel Jones is no Josh Allen. A four-game losing streak in the 2023 Giants schedule isn’t great, but it will get better from here. LOSS 2-4

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 at Washington Commanders, 1 pm ET, CBS

New York will get back on track down in D.C. The Giants have to post a winning record in the NFC East to make the playoffs again, and that must include sweeping the Commanders. WIN 3-4

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. New York Jets, 1 pm ET, CBS

Having MetLife Stadium decked out in blue will be huge here. The Giants-leaning crowd will make life tough for Aaron Rodgers, and the G Men will pull out the victory. WIN 4-4

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 pm ET, FOX

The Giants’ prediction here is that they finally get a tough road win. Brian Daboll and company will leave Las Vegas with the W and hope to get back in February for the Big Game. WIN 5-4

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 pm ET, FOX

Giants vs. Cowboys games are always among the most intense on the NFL schedule, and this year is no exception. After Big Blue’s Week 1 victory, they’ll split home and home with their hated rivals. LOSS 5-5

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Washington Commanders, 1 pm ET, FOX

The Commanders are squarely in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes for next season, so this Giants’ prediction is that theu should take care of business against them at home to procure an all-important season sweep. WIN 6-5

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 at New England Patriots, 1 pm ET, FOX

Brian Daboll spent 11 seasons with the Patriots, so while the Bills revenge game will get more attention, this is a game the Giants’ head coach will desperately want to win as well. And this time, he will take down his old team. WIN 7-5

Week 13: BYE

Rest up, Giants fans. There’s a big Monday night-er on the Giants’ schedule after the bye.

Week 14: Monday, Dec. 11, vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 pm ET, ESPN

Now the Giants are starting to roll as their 2023 NFL schedule gets much easier in the back end of the season. This Monday night affair against Jordan Love and the Packers will be the statement game for New York that they are once again a playoff team. WIN 8-5

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

The Saints will be better this NFL season than last, but they still aren’t on the level of the Giants, even with Derek Carr. New York keeps their hot streak alive here with their fourth-straight W. WIN 9-5

Week 16: Monday, Dec. 25 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 pm ET, FOX

The Giants’ streak stops on Christmas Day against their division-rival Eagles. Philly is the cream of the NFC East crop still, and they’ll take this much-watched holiday matchup. LOSS 9-6

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 pm ET, FOX

Once again, the Giants’ schedule gives the team a reprieve between tough games. The Rams are another contender for the worst team of the 2023 NFL season, and the Giants’ prediction here is that the squad celebrates New Year’s Eve in style. WIN 10-6

Week 18: TBD, Jan. 6-7 at Philadelphia Eagles, TBD, TBD

Philadelphia will have their playoff spot wrapped up in Week 18 of the NFL season, while the Giants will be fighting for a final Wild Card spot. Big Blue wins this one on the road and heads into the playoffs on a positive note. WIN 11-6