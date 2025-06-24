The Colorado Rockies placed starting pitcher Kyle Freeland on the injured list on June 15 after he experienced back stiffness. From the sounds of it, Freeland is preparing for a return to the mound soon.

Reports indicate that Freeland, who is 32 years old, is aiming to return on Friday and start for the Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. After was is being called an aggressive bullpen session, Colorado is ready to bring Freeland back to the rotation.

“After throwing a 50-pitch bullpen session on Sunday morning, Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland said he’s targeting Friday in Milwaukee for his return from back stiffness. Friday would be the first date he is eligible to return from the 15-day injured list. After Sunday’s aggressive session, Freeland will throw a traditional shorter bullpen on Tuesday.”

Kyle Freeland shared an injury update himself, claiming he feels “great” ahead of his return. The Rockies' pitcher claims that throwing 50 pitches in his bullpen session on Sunday was to avoid a live batting practice or rehab assignment and get back in the starting rotation sooner.

Article Continues Below
More Colorado Rockies News
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black (10) during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field.
Rockies rumors: Bud Black could return, with a catchBenjamin Adducchio ·
Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park.
3 Rockies who must be on trade block ahead of 2025 deadlineRB Hayek ·
Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) celebrates with Rockies third base coach Andy González (70) while rounding the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park.
Rockies’ Hunter Goodman reveals pregame change that sparked hot streakZachary Howell ·
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Seth Halvorsen (54) is congratulated by catcher Braxton Fulford (37) after earning a save against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Rockies keep streak alive with big win over NationalsRexwell Villas ·
Jun 17, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia (4) celebrates with Rockies shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Rockies tie bonkers record in HR eruption vs. NationalsGuillermo Guajardo ·
Colorado Rockies first baseman Orlando Arcia (11) celebrates his two run walk off single in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants.
Giants’ 1st place hopes dealt harsh Rockies realityJosh Davis ·

“The reason was to help me be able to respond quickly, so we can avoid a live batting practice or a rehab assignment,” Freeland said. “We can load a heavy bullpen like today, do an up-down, simulate a couple of innings as best we can. Everything felt great.”

Before suffering the injury, Freeland was having a roller coaster of a season. With the Rockies playing so poorly as a whole, he was showing glimpses of solid production mixed with bad performances. Through 73.2 innings pitched so far this season, he owns a 5.13 ERA and 1.534 WHIP while recording 57 strikeouts.

The Rockies will play three games before re-instating Kyle Freeland back into the rotation. Colorado is set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first contest of a three-game series on Tuesday night.