The Colorado Rockies placed starting pitcher Kyle Freeland on the injured list on June 15 after he experienced back stiffness. From the sounds of it, Freeland is preparing for a return to the mound soon.

Reports indicate that Freeland, who is 32 years old, is aiming to return on Friday and start for the Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. After was is being called an aggressive bullpen session, Colorado is ready to bring Freeland back to the rotation.

“After throwing a 50-pitch bullpen session on Sunday morning, Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland said he’s targeting Friday in Milwaukee for his return from back stiffness. Friday would be the first date he is eligible to return from the 15-day injured list. After Sunday’s aggressive session, Freeland will throw a traditional shorter bullpen on Tuesday.”

Kyle Freeland shared an injury update himself, claiming he feels “great” ahead of his return. The Rockies' pitcher claims that throwing 50 pitches in his bullpen session on Sunday was to avoid a live batting practice or rehab assignment and get back in the starting rotation sooner.

“The reason was to help me be able to respond quickly, so we can avoid a live batting practice or a rehab assignment,” Freeland said. “We can load a heavy bullpen like today, do an up-down, simulate a couple of innings as best we can. Everything felt great.”

Before suffering the injury, Freeland was having a roller coaster of a season. With the Rockies playing so poorly as a whole, he was showing glimpses of solid production mixed with bad performances. Through 73.2 innings pitched so far this season, he owns a 5.13 ERA and 1.534 WHIP while recording 57 strikeouts.

The Rockies will play three games before re-instating Kyle Freeland back into the rotation. Colorado is set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first contest of a three-game series on Tuesday night.