Dillon Reagan is a content strategist from Los Angeles, CA. While earning his degree from UC Santa Barbara, he worked with the school's athletic department as well as the Santa Barbara Foresters collegiate baseball team. He now leads ClutchPoints' effort to develop unique editorial, social, and video content while overseeing day-to-day operations across the company.

The 2023 NFL schedule release finally occurred on Thursday evening, with full 18-week, 17-game campaigns dropped for all 32 teams.

Here are all 272 games in the 2023 NFL season:

🚨 2023 Schedule Grid for all 272 games 🚨#NFLSchedule2023 pic.twitter.com/L3NDA5sLkP — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Leading up to the official announcement at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, a number of big matchups were announced by the networks. The 2023 NFL schedule kicks off on Thursday, September 7th with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the up-and-coming Detroit Lions.

A rematch of Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was also revealed, with the two favorites to win next year’s big game squaring off in Kansas City on Monday, November 20 in Week 11.

The five international games were also announced early for the 2023 NFL season, with the Jacksonville Jaguars playing in London in back-to-back weeks, first against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 and then against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 in London, while Germany hosts the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, as well as the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots in Week 10.