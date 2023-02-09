The clock is ticking towards Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Mere days stand between us now and the matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs to decide who hoists the Lombardi Trophy. The festivities surrounding the game are in full swing, and everyone is eagerly awaiting kickoff. Even still, we love to look towards the future, begging the question on many NFL fans’ minds: Where is the 2024 Super Bowl? And what about other future destinations?

Across the 56 Super Bowls played to date and those currently planned, 16 cities have hosted football’s biggest game. As it has grown, the NFL has turned the Super Bowl into the country’s biggest spectacle. It’s such a spectacle in fact, that it requires host cities to be given multiple years in advance to plan for the occasion. Today, we’re going to turn our attention away from the Super Bowl to come in Glendale and focus instead on the Super Bowls to come in future years.

To date, the next two Super Bowls and their locations have been announced. There are rumors about who could potentially host in the far future but forget that for now. Let’s take a dive into the locations of Super Bowls 58 and 59 and discuss the histories of the two.

Super Bowl 58: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas is a city that was built for the big occasion, quite literally. The world’s gambling capital, Las Vegas has finally ventured into pro sports in recent years, landing the NHL expansion Golden Knights, and the NFL’s Raiders. To coax the Raiders away from Oakland, Las Vegas built Allegiant Stadium.

The $1.9 billion-dollar gargantuan stadium has received nicknames such as the Death Star. It features a translucent roof, along with a fully retractable grass field, with an artificial turf field underneath. It also hosts massive sliding glass windows, along with a maximum capacity of 71,835. To put it incredibly lightly, Allegiant Stadium is truly state-of-the-art. It’s the kind of stadium you can expect to see hosting championships for years to come, even at nearly a third of the cost of LA’s SoFi Stadium.

Do not be surprised if by the end of your lifetime, Las Vegas has hosted more than a handful of Super Bowls. It has the infrastructure, and now the stadium, to make it a fixture for huge sporting events for generations.

Super Bowl 59: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

On the complete other end of the spectrum, the Caesars Superdome has hosted the most Super Bowls of any stadium, with this being its eighth. In fact, this will be the 11th time the city of New Orleans has hosted, tying Miami for most all-time. Just as much an architectural marvel in the 1970s as it is now, the Superdome has kept all of its luster. It has also played host to some of the most memorable moments in NFL history.

Time and time again, New Orleans shows why it continues to get events like this. It’s truly one of the best party cities in the world, and the Super Bowl throws quite the party. The home of Mardi Gras might as well be called the home of the Super Bowl at this point. Not to mention, this will almost certainly not be the last time New Orleans hosts this game.

The relationship between the NFL and New Orleans can best be described as a love affair, and it isn’t going anywhere. The Big Easy will play host to the Big Game long after the Superdome is gone.