Throughout much of the 2018 campaign, there have been questions surrounding the New York Giants’ future at the quarterback position.

This has thrown various scenarios that could present themselves to the Giants over the offseason as the team could venture into free agency, the trade market, or the draft to possibly look for their next solution at the position after Eli Manning. With that in mind, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report has proposed that the Giants look to acquire Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr from the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders have already traded Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper and released Bruce Irvin this season. Why wouldn’t they consider moving quarterback Derek Carr, too? With three first-round picks already in place (including what would currently be the third overall pick), Gruden could select his quarterback of the future.

There has been much uncertainty around Carr’s long-term future with the Raiders as the arrival of head coach Jon Gruden has shifted many things with the franchise. It has already seen the departure of many of the mainstays on the roster such as star outside linebacker Khalil Mack and former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper in trades, while defensive end Bruce Irvin was released.

Although Carr has struggled throughout the year, he has proven to be a more than capable talent at the position despite the drop off in his production with 3,434 passing yards along with 18 touchdown passes to eight interceptions.

The 27-year-old is also just a couple of years removed from an MVP-caliber campaign where he had shown that he could be a game-changing talent under center.

What should also be noted is that he’s currently in the second year of his five-year, $125 million deal that runs through the 2022 season. Meanwhile, the Giants could move out from under Manning’s deal in its final year as it possesses a $6.2 million dead cap hit.