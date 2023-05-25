The San Francisco Giants will try to shake off a rough loss and continue chugging along the winning train as they square off with a rock-solid Milwaukee Brewers squad out on the diamond. Let’s check out our MLB odds series where our Giants-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed.

It certainly hasn’t been all sunshine and roses for the Giants up to this point, but San Francisco is in the middle of coming away with wins in seven of their last nine games overall in an attempt to get back into the National League contending conversation. At the moment, the Giants are 24-25 and still sit six games behind the Dodgers in the NL West. Expected to start for the Giants in this one is going to be lefty reliever Scott Alexander who is a perfect 4-0 with a 4.42 ERA. After getting crushed 7-1 by the Twins in that series finale, San Fran is looking forward to bouncing back versus Milwaukee.

The Brewers will enter this NL showdown with a 27-22 record as they h0ld a two-game lead in the competitive NL Central division. All in all, the Brew Crew are fresh off of back-to-back extremely impressive wins over the World Series champion Houston Astros as they shut out the champs in two consecutive games. Although Milwaukee hasn’t yet announced who will be starting for them this evening, the hope is that they continue their dominant pitching prowess for the third-straight game.

Here are the Giants-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Brewers Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+126)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Giants vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:40 ET/4:40 PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Despite pitching ace Logan Webb having to miss out on what should’ve been a scheduled start for the Giants twirler, San Francisco should still be in pretty good hands with Scott Alexander. So far this season, Alexander has showcased his ability to be a tremendous reliever in the Giants bullpen, but he has yet to make a start on the mound this season. Nevertheless, Alexander will most likely be asked to keep the Brewers offense on their toes for a few innings before Gabe Kepler gives the baseball to another bullpen member.

While a stellar start to this one by Alexander would do wonders for this ball club, no other Giants player has been as important to this team than J.D Davis. Although the Giants aren’t known for their offense, the gritty third-baseman is hitting a solid .279 on the season while posting a team-high 26 RBIs.

Most importantly, San Francisco cannot have another repeat at the plate like they did in the loss to the Twins that resulted in the Giants stranding a whopping 15 runners on base. Clearly, this can’t be the case if San Fran wants to get the offense going from the opening pitch. Alas, coming up clutch when given opportunities to do some damage will be vital.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Like previously mentioned, the Brewers haven’t officially announced a starter for this game yet, but manager Craig Counsell reiterated on Wednesday that we could end up seeing Julio Teheran if he happens to pass his physical. While who starts remains a mystery, a strong combined effort by the starter and bullpen will need to be in store against a lackluster Giants offensive attack.

In regards to covering the spread as +1.5 run underdogs, the Brewers are fortunate to have a player like the Wisconsin native himself in Owen Miller. Not only is he batting .346 heading into this series, but he has also hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games. Without a doubt, there isn’t a whole lot that opposing pitchers can do at the moment with how scalding hot Miller has been of late, and that certainly bodes well for Brewers fans and bettors galore. In addition, the former NL MVP in Christian Yelich has found his stride at the plate as he is slashing .395 over the past two weeks along with a trio of home runs next to his name. On paper, the Brewers aren’t the most prolific hitting team, but if the Christian Yelich of old shows up in this one and all year long for that matter, then Milwaukee will be even that much more terrifying.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Clearly, both of these teams are trying to find their footing at this stage of the season in a crowded National League, but it would probably be smart to side with the Milwaukee Brewers as underdogs in their home ballpark.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-152)