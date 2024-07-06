Logan Allen takes to the mound for the Cleveland Guardians as they host the San Francisco Giants. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Guardians prediction and pick.

Giants-Guardians Projected Starters

Kyle Harrison vs. Logan Allen

Kyle Harrison (4-3) with a 3.96 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Harrison last made a start on June tenth, going 6.1 innings, and giving up four hits. One run would score as he took a no-decision against the Astors.

2024 Road Splits: Harrison has made just seven starts on the road, going 3-2 with a 3.83 ERA and a .270 opponent batting average.

Logan Allen (8-4) with a 5.75 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP.

Last Start: Allen went just 4.1 innings last time out, giving up six hits. Three runs would be scored as Allen took the loss to the Royals

2024 Home Splits: Allen has made six starts at home. He is 3-0 but has a 6.75 ERA and a .298 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Giants-Guardians Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: +108

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Giants vs. Guardians

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: NBCSBA/BSGL

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 14th in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting 12th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Matt Chapman leads the way this year. He is hitting .245 on the year with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. He has also scored 56 times in the year. Thario Estrada has also been solid. He is hitting .231 on the year with a .264 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 39 RBIs while scoring 40 times. Rounding out the top bats of the year is Jorge Soler. He is hitting just .225 but has 11 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 43 runs scored on the year.

Matt Champman has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .375 in the previous week with three home runs and nine RBIs. He has scored four runs as well. Jorge Soler has also been solid. In the last week, he is hitting .259 with a home run and three RBIS while scoring five times. Heliot Ramos is also playing well. He is hitting .375 in the last week with a .429 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, five RBIs, and six runs scored.

The Giants have just 11 career at-bats against Logan Allen. They have five hits and four walks. Jorge Soler has gone two for two with a double and a walk. Matt Chapman is also one for three with an RBI and a walk against Allen.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are fifth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 13th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Jose Ramirez has led the way this year. He is hitting .273 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs and 76 RBIS. Further, Ramierez has stolen 16 bases and scored 66 times. All of those marks lead the team. Josh Naylor has also been solid this year. He is hitting .243 on the year with 20 home runs and 63 RBIs. He has scored 48 times. Rounding out the best bats in the year is Andres Giminez. He is hitting .245 on the year with just five home runs. Still, he has 40 RBIs. Further, Giminez has stolen 14 bases and scored 42 times.

Josh Naylot has been great in the last week. He hit .318 in the last week with five RBIs and five runs scored. Jose Ramirez is still slugging well. He is hitting just .208 in the last week, but has two home runs and scored five runs in the last week. Bo Naylor is also hitting solid. He is hitting .333 in the last week with three runs scored. He has not scored a run in the last week though.

Current Guardians have 16 career at-bats against Kyle Harrison. They have hit .375 with a .412 on-base percentage. Josh Naylor has gone two for three with an RBI. Further, Jose Ramirez has gone one for three, but the one hit is a home run and he has two RBIs.

Final Giants-Guardians Prediction & Pick

This game will all be about run support for Logan Allen. He has struggled at times this year, but the Guardians should be able to get some runs against Kyle Harrison, who is coming off the IL. Still, both teams should be able to put up plenty of runs in this one, making the best play in this one on the over.

Final Giants-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-115)