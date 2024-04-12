The San Francisco Giants will travel to Central Florida on Friday to face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Giants-Rays prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Giants lost 2 of 3 games to the Washington Nationals at home, winning the finale to salvage what was ultimately an ugly series. Overall, it brought their homestand to an end with a 3-3 mark. This offense struggled to start the week, managing just four runs combined over two days before finally breaking through with a 7-1 win on Wednesday against the Nats. Significantly, they finally managed to get some hits and drive some runners home. It also helped that they had three stolen bases. Jordan Hicks had a good outing, going six innings while allowing one earned run on four hits.
The Rays defeated the Los Angeles Angels to take 2 of 3 games in their series in Anaheim. Ultimately, it closed out a road trip where they went 4-2, including 2-1 against the Rockies. The pitching staff did much better after struggling on Monday. Yet, they still had some issues. Zack Littell lasted 4 1/3 innings on Wednesday while allowing one earned run. But the bullpen had his back, and they eventually got the game to Pete Fairbanks, who recorded the save.
The Rays and Giants have split the 18 games they have played in their history. Furthermore, they played last season, with the Rays taking 2 of 3 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Giants swept the last series they had against the Rays back in 2016.
Keaton Winn will start for the Giants. He is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA. Recently, he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits and walking three in a loss, but he received no run support.
Tyler Alexander may get the nod for the Rays. He is 0-0 with an 8.68 ERA. Unfortunately, he only lasted 4 1/3 innings in his last outing while allowing four earned runs on eight hits while striking out four in a no-decision against the Rockies.
Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Giants' offense has been their top issue so far this season. Unfortunately, it has been a reason for several of their losses. Fixing the issues begins at the very top of the order.
Jung Hoo Lee is the defacto leadoff hitter. Sadly, he is hitting only .255 with one home run, four RBIs, and four runs. Lee has Wednesday off and will look to be recharged for this one. Meanwhile, Wilmer Flores is looking for any semblance of offense. Flores is batting .241 with four RBIs and four runs.
LaMonte Wade Jr. did not start on Wednesday but did get a pinch-hit at-bat. Ironically, it helped him drive his first run of the season. Wade is hitting .364 with one RBI and five runs now. Behind him, Michael Conforto is hitting .326 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and eight runs. Jorge Soler has not done well. So far, he is hitting .191 with two home runs, three RBIs, and eight runs. But the biggest disappointment has been Matt Chapman. While he does have two home runs, nine RBIs, and eight runs, he is hitting just .208, making him a boom-or-bust player.
The Giants will cover the spread if they can generate some early scoring. Then, they need Winn to produce a quality start.
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rays have continued to compete in the AL East because they get just enough hitting with great pitching. Now, they hope their lineup can continue to produce results and get the job done to win here.
Yandy Diaz has struggled. So far, he is hitting just .208 with one home run, nine RBIs, and seven runs. Look for him to try and get things going. Meanwhile, Randy Arozarena has also had his issues. Arozarena is batting just .217 with two home runs, four RBIs, and seven runs. Thus, he will need to get things going. Harold Ramirez is clipping just .255 with five RBIs and five runs. However, he is still searching for his first home run. Isaac Paredes is batting .267 with four home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs. Thus, he is the most consistent player in the lineup.
The Rays will cover the spread if their lineup can produce 4-5 runs. Then, they need solid pitching from whoever starts.
Final Giants-Rays Prediction & Pick
The Rays and Giants both seem like similar teams. Yet, the Rays tend to do things slightly better. While neither of these starting pitchers is anything to write home about, you could say the same thing about both offenses. Also, consider the fact that these teams combined for seven or fewer runs in 2 of 3 games when they met last season. You have to like those odds. Therefore, you know where we are going with this. Two of the three games you see this weekend will likely go under the spread. This is probably going to be one of them. Go with the under.
Final Giants-Rays Prediction & Pick: Under: 8.5 (-115)