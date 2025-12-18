The Chicago Bears are preparing for one of their most important games of the season. Chicago will face off against Green Bay in Week 16 in a game that could decide the winner of the NFC North. Unfortunately, the Bears will be without two of their top offensive weapons for this statement game.

The Bears will be without both Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III against the Packers on Saturday, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Odunze is dealing with a foot injury and Burden is battling an ankle injury. Both players were sidelined during Wednesday's practice.

Article Continues Below

Their absences will put more pressure on DJ Moore, Cole Kmet, and Colston Loveland against Green Bay.

More on this story to come.