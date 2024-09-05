ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 97: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady continues with the main event fight between Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady in a welterweight matchup. Burns has now lost back-to-back fights for the first time in his career at 170 lbs coming into this fight meanwhile, Brady got back on track in a big way in his last fight after suffering his first professional defeat. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Burns-Brady prediction and pick.

Gilbert Burns (22-7) suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in his entire career with losses to Jack Dell Maddalena and the current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. He will be looking to finally right his wrongs and get back on track when he takes on Philadelphia's Sean Brady in this weekend's main event.

Sean Brady (16-1) suffered the first defeat of his career to the current welterweight champion Belal Muhammad who finished him in the second round. He was able to get back into the win column in his next fight when he submitted Kevin Gastelum in the third round. Now, Brady will look for the biggest win of his UFC career when he takes on former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns this weekend at UFC Vegas 97.

Here are the UFC Vegas 97 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 97 Odds: Gilbert Burns-Sean Brady Odds

Gilbert Burns: +154

Sean Brady: -185

Over 4.5 rounds: -130

Under 4.5 rounds: +100

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Gilbert Burns Will Win

Despite being the underdog, Gilbert Burns has a strong chance of defeating Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 97 this weekend.

Burns boasts a wealth of experience against top-tier opponents. Having faced the likes of Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev, and Tyron Woodley, Burns has consistently competed at the highest level of the welterweight division. This experience could prove invaluable against the less-tested Brady.

As a multiple-time BJJ world champion, Burns possesses one of the most dangerous ground games in the UFC. While Brady is a skilled grappler, Burns' submission threat is on another level. If the fight goes to the ground, Burns could capitalize on even the smallest opening.

Burns has demonstrated significant knockout power in his career, with eight of his wins coming by KO/TKO. His ability to end fights with a single strike adds an element of danger that Brady will need to be wary of throughout the bout.

Coming off two consecutive losses, Burns will be highly motivated to get back in the win column. This sense of urgency could translate into a more aggressive and determined performance in the octagon.

Burns' experience fighting five-round main events could give him an edge in pacing and strategy. He may be better equipped to manage his energy and make crucial adjustments as the fight progresses.

As the underdog, Burns may enter the cage with less pressure and more motivation to prove his doubters wrong. This mindset has often led to surprising performances in MMA.

While Brady is a formidable opponent, Burns' experience, elite grappling, striking power, and motivation make him a serious threat to secure a victory at UFC Vegas 97.

Why Sean Brady Will Win

Sean Brady is poised to secure a victory against Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 97 this weekend, despite facing a seasoned veteran.

Brady's wrestling and ground control are exceptional. He has demonstrated superior takedown ability and control time in his UFC career, which could neutralize Burns' Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu threat. Brady's ability to control opponents on the ground, as seen in his fights against Kelvin Gastelum and Michael Chiesa, will be crucial against Burns.

While Burns possesses powerful striking, Brady's defensive responsibility could be key. By avoiding Burns' overhands and timing straight punches, Brady could potentially hurt Burns, who has shown vulnerability to strikes in recent fights.

At 31, Brady is seven years younger than Burns and likely has a cardio advantage. His ability to maintain a high pace throughout the fight could wear down the 38-year-old Burns, especially in later rounds.

Brady is coming off a submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum, showcasing his well-rounded skill set. In contrast, Burns is coming off two consecutive losses, including a knockout defeat to Jack Della Maddalena.

Brady's excellent takedown defense (87% success rate) could frustrate Burns' grappling attempts, forcing the fight to remain standing where Brady's more measured approach could prevail.

As the younger fighter on the rise, Brady has more to gain from this fight. His motivation to break into the top five of the welterweight division could translate into a more determined performance.

Sean Brady's superior wrestling, defensive striking, cardio advantage, and recent form make him a strong favorite to defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 97.

Final Gilbert Burns-Sean Brady Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic main-event fight between these two welterweight contenders. Both fighters are looking for a statement this weekend to put their name in the mix for a potential title shot in the wide-open welterweight division. While Burns is still a formidable opponent he may be rearing toward the end of his career at age 38 meanwhile, Brady is right in the smack of his prime fighting at his best right now. Ultimately, things will be close early on but around the midway point is where Brady will start to pull away with his striking and his grappling wearing out Burns to a potential late finish or getting the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Gilbert Burns-Sean Brady Prediction & Pick: Sean Brady (-185), Over 4.5 Rounds (-130)