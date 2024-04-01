The Crown's Gillian Anderson, who played the UK's first female prime minister Margaret Thatcher on the Netflix drama, said she believes that the show shouldn't be brought back, especially in light of the health concerns that King Charles and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton are experiencing, Deadline reported.
The Emmy Award-winning actress was quoted by The Sun as saying, “It probably ended at the right spot. It was getting too close to present day.”
Should Netflix's The Crown be revived?
Regarding the royals' health issues, Anderson said, “Right now, it's a moment where we understand that they have asked for a bit of peace and quiet around what they're experiencing — and it feels like that’s the least that we can do.”
“I think in this instance with this latest double whammy of news, the least that people can do, is to give them a bit of a break and for them to process this as the human beings that they actually are,” she added.
The Crown premiered in 2016 which chronicled the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. It ended in 2023 after six seasons and winning 21 Primetime Emmys. The late queen was portrayed by three different actresses: Claire Foy (who won an Emmy in 2018 for outstanding lead actress and another in 2021 for outstanding guest), Olivia Coleman and Imelda Staunton. Anderson played Thatcher in season four for which she also won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress.
The series ended with then Prince Charles wedding to his long-time partner Camilla Parker Bowles. The final season received criticism due to its portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales' death.
Gillian Anderson and The Crown (also Scoop)
Anderson's association with the crown — the actual one — doesn't end with the series. She's starring in another Netflix drama, Scoop, as the BBC journalist Emily Maitlis who conducted the interview with King Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew where he admitted and defended his friendship with the notorious late Jeffrey Epstein.
Anderson's call against Netflix reviving the show to cover present-day events may be echoed by what is seemingly a majority of the internet. Ever since the Duchess of Cambridge announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer, many who were sucked into the blackhole of conspiracy theories during her “disappearance” have been battling with their guilt.
Even Blake Lively, whose social media post inadvertently poked fun at the Photoshopping errors committed by palace PR, issued a public apology.
I agree with Anderson that The Crown shouldn't be revived to include present-day occurrences. We're all watching these in real-time anyway. There's no need to have it fictionalized when the entire world is watching events unfold. Or at least the ones that the Royal Family and The Firm updates the public with.
As for those that they keep private, it isn't exactly anybody's business but theirs. And before you come for me by saying that their existence is contingent on the public's fascination of the institution, that may bear some truth. But first and foremost, they're people who do deserve privacy in order to deal with what must be a challenging time in their lives.