Answers have finally been revealed to all the mystery and questions surrounding Kate Middleton's health recently — and sadly, the diagnosis she had been keeping close to the vest is cancer. The Princess of Wales, 42, took to social media to share a video announcement explaining her reasoning for keeping the matter private thus far, which centered on wanting to reveal the diagnosis to her children on her own terms.
Princess Kate began her heartfelt post by thanking those who've wished her “wonderful messages of support” during her recovery, calling this time “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family.”
“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she explained. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”
Middleton said the news was a “huge shock” and that she and Prince William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”
“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” Kate said, referring to her three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
She added, “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”
Princess Catherine then thanked her husband for his support during this trying time: “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able — but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”
“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer,” Middleton continued. “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”
According to People, a palace spokesperson explained Princess Kate started the course of preventative chemotherapy in late February. As far as when she might be healthy enough to return to public life, the spokesperson added, “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”
Prince William “will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year.” He's expected to be focusing on spending time with his family while they're on school break for Easter before returning to his royal duties.
For all the recent far-fetched rumors and gossip about Kate Middleton‘s health and whereabouts, her emotional video post on Friday offered a somber reality check. Hopefully, her legion of followers will heed her call for privacy and support at this time.