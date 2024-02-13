Someone always gets fired.

Netflix recently released the teaser for its upcoming movie Scoop, which tells the story of the bombshell interview with Prince Andrew.

Gillian Anderson stars as BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis, the journalist who interviewed the prince in 2019 about his ties to the infamous Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

Playing Prince Andrew is the nearly unrecognizable Rufus Sewell. Joining Anderson and Sewell are Billie Piper who plays BBC producer Sam McAlister and Keely Hawes as Amanda Thirsk, the prince's private secretary.

Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis in Scoops

The film is based on key chapters of Maitlis' 2023 memoir Scoops: Inside the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews from Prince Andrew to Steven Seagal.

In the teaser, Maitlis, in a voiceover says, “This is the story. The only story. I want it for us.

Afterwards, McAlister can be heard, also in a voiceover, saying, “Thursday, 2 p.m., the palace. Two chairs in the middle of the floor, six feet apart.”

Before the bombshell interview with the now-disgraced senior royal, Maitlis is in a bathroom at Buckingham Palace with McAlister, as the journalist nervously touches up her makeup.

The interview starts when Maitlis says the only onscreen line in the teaser, “Your Royal Highness,” as the prince bristles in his seat.

Netflix's official synopsis for the movie reads: “Inspired by real events, Scoop is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earth shattering interview — Prince Andrew’s (played by Rufus Sewell) infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister's (played by Billie Piper) high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis' (played by Gillian Anderson) jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, Scoop takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it.”

Prince Andrew's reduced role in the Royal Family

In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Maitlis said, “Whenever the BBC and the royals meet, someone always gets fired.”

“I didn't think it would be him,” she added.

Prince Andrew took a step back from his royal duties almost immediately after the interview was aired.

But it wasn't until 2022 that the prince was stripped of his military titles as well as the use of his title His Royal Highness. According to the BBC, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that said, “With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.”

This was in connection to the civil case brought about by Virginia Giuffre in New York for sexual assault. While the prince refuted the allegations, he defended himself as a civilian in the case without the benefit of his royal title. The case was settled out of court in February 2022, according to The New York Times.

While Prince Andrew still has his HRH, he will no longer be allowed to use it in any official capacity. His roles were also returned to the Queen and have been distributed to the rest of the Royal family, a source said. By virtue of being King Charles' younger brother, he is still part of the Counsellors of State. However, since he can no longer take any public duties, the king also asked parliament that his youngest brother, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, be part of the counsellors.

Another take on the Prince Andrew-Emily Maitlis interview is currently in the works at Amazon Prime Video starring Michael Sheen as the prince and Ruth Wilson as Matlis.

Scoops is directed by The Crown's Philip Martin and was co-written by Peter Moffatt and Geoff Bussetil.

Scoops will be available on Netflix on April 5.