Girona's rising star Savinho has expressed his ambition to play for Manchester City in the future, despite interest from Barcelona

Girona‘s rising star Savinho has expressed his ambition to play for Manchester City in the future, despite the ongoing interest from Barcelona, reported by GOAL. The 19-year-old Brazilian has been in sensational form since joining Girona on loan from Troyes in the summer, contributing significantly to their success in the Spanish title race.

In an interview with Premier League Brasil, Savinho shared his aspirations, stating, “I have the goal of playing for City. When I was hired, my goal was always to get to City, and I'm working towards that. But I have to keep my focus on Girona and do things well to get there. If one day I arrive at City, you can be sure that I did things well at Girona, as I am doing.”

Despite his desire for a future move to Manchester City, Savinho emphasized the importance of staying focused on his current club, Girona. He highlighted the positive working relationship between City's manager, Pep Guardiola, and Brazilian players, expressing his admiration for the club.

Savinho's impressive performances haven't gone unnoticed, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid expressing interest in the winger. Reports suggest that Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, has held discussions with the player's representatives as part of their plans for a potential summer move.

Currently under contract with Troyes until 2027, Savinho's future transfer remains uncertain. For now, he is dedicated to Girona as they prepare for their upcoming La Liga fixture against Alaves on December 18. As Savinho continues to shine, the football world watches closely to see where his promising career will lead.