Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola found himself in a heated exchange with fourth official Craig Pawson vs Luton Town

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola found himself in a heated exchange with fourth official Craig Pawson during the half-time break in their match against Luton Town, which ultimately ended in a 2-1 victory for City, reported by GOAL. The game was crucial for Guardiola's side, seeking to break a four-match winless streak in the Premier League.

City went into the break trailing 1-0, with Elijah Adebayo scoring just before halftime for Luton. Guardiola, visibly upset and frustrated, directed his ire at Pawson, engaging in a pointed exchange and even pushing away a staff member attempting to intervene.

Pep Guardiola does not seem happy at half-time 👀 pic.twitter.com/8rg3lhSZdt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 10, 2023

The second half witnessed a dramatic turnaround for City, as Bernardo Silva netted an equalizer in the 62nd minute, followed by Jack Grealish securing the lead just three minutes later. Despite Guardiola's halftime outburst, the tactical adjustments worked, and City secured a crucial victory.

Guardiola, in post-match comments, refrained from disclosing the details of his exchange with Pawson but emphasized his halftime motivation for the team. He encouraged them to focus on resilience and character rather than dwelling on adversity.

Notably, the victory came without star striker Erling Haaland, sidelined due to a foot injury. Pep Guardiola provided a positive update on Haaland's recovery but couldn't specify a return date for the prolific forward.

What's next for Manchester City in the Premier League?

The win propels Manchester City to the fourth position in the Premier League, just four points behind leaders Liverpool. Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa further benefited both City and Liverpool, reshuffling the league standings. With one more Premier League fixture remaining before their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, City faces Crystal Palace on December 16, aiming to maintain their newfound momentum.