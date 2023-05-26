Barcelona have not ruled out a summer transfer move for Girona midfielder Oriel Romeu. The 31-year-old returned to his homeland from Southampton last summer.

According to the report from Gerard Moreno, the Catalans will be keen on adding Romeu to their plans next season. Barcelona manager Xavi has insisted that he wants his team to compete across all fronts.

“Oriol Romeu was offered to FC Barcelona,” said Moreno. “He knows Barça very well and has cheap service. FC Barcelona does not rule out his arrival.”

The 31-year-old Romeu was one of the most experienced players during his time at Southampton. At the English club, he made 256 appearances across seven seasons. This season, he has made 34 appearances for Girona.

The Catalans won the La Liga for the first time since 2019. However, they lost to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final. Moreover, they were knocked out of the Champions League group stages and then lost to Manchester United in the Europa League Round of 32.

Xavi has said that he wants Barcelona to have a better spine if they want to compete across all fronts. The newly-crowned La Liga winners have already confirmed the departures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, respectively. During the season, they also bid farewell to the career of Gerard Pique.

If Romeu comes to Camp Nou, he can definitely work as a short-term replacement for outgoing Busquets. Moreover, he can become an experienced pro in the dressing room with the two veterans leaving the club in the summer.