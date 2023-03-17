Gisele Bundchen, the Brazilian supermodel, and businesswoman, has reportedly moved on from her divorce from NFL superstar Tom Brady. According to reports, the 42-year-old model has been seeing Jeffrey Soffer, a billionaire businessman and the ex-husband of Elle Macpherson.

Sources close to the couple say that they have been seeing each other for several months now and find a way to secretly meet at least once a week. While rumors had previously linked Gisele to her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, it seems that she has found a connection with Soffer, who is a mutual friend of her ex-husband Tom Brady.

The 55-year-old Soffer is the owner of the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, Florida, and is estimated to be worth $2.2 billion. He also owns private jets, a superyacht, and expansive properties, ranking him higher in the big baller category compared to Brady, whose estimated net worth is $512 million.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s unclear how long Gisele Bundchen and Soffer have known each other, but their friendship is believed to go back several years. Jeffrey was previously married to Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson from 2013 to 2017, although they share no biological children. Soffer does have three children from a previous relationship.

The friendship between Brady and Soffer is still there also. The two were most recently spotted together in Miami with mutual friend David Beckham and his children in January. Perhaps, Brady gave Soffer his blessing to his former wife. On the other hand, he could be so down bad, he was trying to get a feel for the bond Soffer had with his ex-lover.

While neither Gisele nor Soffer has confirmed their relationship publicly, the reports of their romance have set tongues wagging in celebrity circles. Fans of the model will be eagerly waiting to see if this relationship develops further in the coming months.