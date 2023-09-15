Adventures await in the city of Gloomhaven. Here are the details for Gloomhaven, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Gloomhaven Console Release Date: September 18, 2023

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gloomhaven comes out on September 18, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It’s important to note, however, that the PC version of the game is already out.

Gloomhaven Gameplay

This game is a tactical RPG game and is a direct digital adaptation of the board game of the same name. Players take control of two to four mercenaries and must travel across the land, taking up adventure after adventure.

The combat of the game revolves around your deck of Ability cards. Each of the seventeen unique characters the player has access each has their own skills. Not only that but there are also over a thousand different abilities for the player to master. The player must create a deck from the abilities available to them. During combat, the player will select two cards for each of their mercenaries. Each of the ability cards have a top half, and a bottom half, which does different things. Whenever a player selects the two cards, they must choose which card carries out its top half, and which card carries out its bottom half.

Combat is done in a hex grid terrain, and encourages the player to plan their attacks and combos in advance. Players must plan their moves carefully, as cards are limited in number. Running out of cards is the same as not being able to do anything, so players must always be careful.

Players can enhance their abilities, as well as the mercenaries themselves using enchantments, perks, and new equipment. Always remember to power up as the game does get harder as you make progress. Taking the time to gear up is always a good thing to do before diving into yet another adventure.

Gloomhaven Story

Gloomhaven happens in the titular city of Gloomhaven, a city many in power are vyingover. You are a mercenary, hired to do jobs in and around the city. Players will have to choose their missions carefully, as the campaign branches depending on which ones you take. You will have to choose as well between good and evil. The evil missions make the common folk suffer but pay a lot. The good missions, on the other hand, help the common folk but don’t give as much rewards. It is up to you how you will drive the story forward.

That’s all the details we have about Gloomhaven, from its release date to its gameplay and story.