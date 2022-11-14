Published November 14, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Once again become a goat, this time with friends in Goat Simulator 3. Here is Goat Simulator 3’s release date, gameplay, and story.

Goat Simulator 3 Release Date: November 17, 2022

Goat Simulator 3 comes out on November 17, 2022. It is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Goat Simulator 3 gameplay

Goat Simulator 3, according to Epic Games, is an “all-new, totally realistic, sandbox farmyard experience”. If you have not played its prequel, Goat Simulator (yeah, there is no Goat Simulator 2), you are in for a treat. In this game, as the title suggests, you play as a goat. You control the goat as you would in any normal game, and you are free to do whatever you want. You can explore the city, and take in the sights.

Of course, since you are a goat, you can also do things like drive cars or use jetpacks. You can use this to reach locations you normally can’t reach, like rooftops or mountain tops. Riding a carnival ride for fun is something you can also do. On the opposite side, you also have the various memorable NPCs ride you, and take them on a fun adventure. These people love goats, so make sure to take your time with them and enjoy their presence. Definitely do not attack them with headbutts or rear leg kicks like the other goats.

Another thing you can do as a goat is to use your strong, sticky tongue to grab onto objects. You can grab boxes, barrels, people, swords, and more with your tongue. What you do with them after you’ve grabbed them is up to you. You can swing them around, pull them to safety or danger, or even just stand there with your tongue forever on them. You can even use your tongue to latch onto walls and climb them as any goat would. The possibilities are endless when it comes to using your tongue, so make sure to take advantage of them.

While this seems like it would get boring quickly, fear not. This game also allows you to play with up to two of your friends. This will increase the fun that you are having in the game, as well as liven up things that would normally be boring. Of course, you should make sure that your friendship is strong. Otherwise, what you do in this game just might end up tearing you guys apart. When that happens, you can probably use your goat’s tongue to patch things together.

If you ever get bored of doing normal goat things, you can do things that the cool goats do. This includes playing soccer with balls that explode, or painting walls in your favorite color. You can even shoot yourself out of cannons to be the stuntgoat you’ve always wanted to become. You can even pretend that the floor is lava and jump from one rooftop to the other. The sky is the limit when it comes to Goat Simulator 3, so go to space and do whatever you want.

Goat Simulator 3 story

You are a goat named Pilgor. That’s really it. You are a goat, and you must do goat things. Your story is how you want it to be. Will you stay on the farm and be a normal, boring goat? Or will you become the Goat of Chaos you were always meant to be? The choice is up to you. Just know that being a Goat of Chaos is fun.

For more gaming news from us, click here.