The actor got a chance to make fun of something he's known for.

Considering he’s quite the method actor, it was a chance not to take himself so seriously. And he delivered, as Variety reports.

The situation started when he joined Angela Bassett as a presenter for Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a motion picture.

To start, he talks about how he prepped for his role on being onstage at the Golden Globes.

“I have been in presenter mode for weeks now,” he said. “I’ve been doing research developing my character, incessantly reminding everyone around me to please call me by my character name, dammit.”

In a hilarious response, Bassett asked, “You mean Jared Leto?”

“Exactly!” he replies. “I’ve also learned the art of holding an envelope. It’s about the angle, the grip. It’s about the subtlety, the meaningful connection between presenter partner and paper. It is a deeply emotional journey…This is embodying the spirit of the Golden Globes. Feeling each nominee’s hopes and dreams at your fingertips as you hold their destiny and their agent’s bonuses/balls in your hands.”

Jared Leto makes fun of his method actor status at the #GoldenGlobes “I have been in presenter mode for weeks now. I’ve been doing research developing my character, incessantly reminding everyone around me to please call me by my character name, dammit. I’ve learned the art of… pic.twitter.com/GQxi47DP8r — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 8, 2024

We’ll see if the known method actor preps for his upcoming film, Tron: Ares. He’ll be playing the lead role of Ares. Filming should be taking place now on the film, according to Screen Rant.

All in all, it was a fun moment to see Jared Leto aim for something quite funny. It needed this comedy injection after the monologue from Jo Koy fell flat.