Thirty Seconds to Mars lead singer Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building to promote the band's upcoming tour.

In 1933, King Kong climbed the Empire State Building. In 2023, @JaredLeto took his place. pic.twitter.com/W0CTuZ6rQL — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) November 9, 2023

Leto took to Instagram to post about it. The Empire State Building climb was done to promote Thirty Seconds to Mars' upcoming “Seasons World Tour” concert tour.

“I've had a fascination with the Empire State Building, the ‘world’s number one attraction', since I was a kid. Not sure if it was Guinness world records, King Kong, but something about this iconic structure always captured my imagination. Built in just 13 short months, in one of the greatest cities in the world it has always been a powerful symbol to me of all the possibilities in life,” he wrote in his Instagram post. “As many of you also know, I love to climb. It’s one of the few things I’ve found that takes me away from some of the pressures of life and helps me to find a bit of freedom and equanimity.

“In a lot of ways, this album is about following your dreams and pushing yourself to do the seemingly impossible. Climbing the Empire State Building certainly falls into that category for me. As does touring the world with my brother and sharing these unforgettable concerts and experiences with you all,” he added.

Jared Leto is an Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in Fight Club, Dallas Buyers Club, and Suicide Squad. In 2021, he starred in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. The following year, he starred as the titular character in Sony's Marvel movie, Morbius.

His band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, formed in 1998. Currently, Leto and Shannon Leto are in the band. Stevie Aiello serves as a touring member of the band. The band has released six albums, including It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, on September 15.