In a candid revelation, award-winning actor and musician Jared Leto shared his journey of overcoming past drug use. During the “The Zane Lowe Show,” he also discussed how his early exposure to drugs fueled his curiosity and eventually led him down its path.

Jared Leto's past drug use can be owed to him growing up in an environment where drugs were prevalent. Recounting a childhood memory, he mentioned knowing the smell of marijuana as a fourth-grader and sharing it to his friends, who were unaware of the substance.

Then as an adult, Leto's fascination with drugs persisted. The “Suicide Squad” actor even revealed it prompted him to become involved in their distribution.

“I was always interested in an experience. I was interested in taking some risk, yeah.”

Despite that, Jared Leto was quick to refer to his past drug use as dangerous.

“Taking drugs is one thing, but does it start taking you? I took it for a ride, and then it took me for a ride for sure.”

The turning point in Leto's life came when he experienced a moment of clarity amid his drug use. The “The Suicide Squad” actor described it as a choice between two diverging paths.

He chose the path of transformation, a decision that saved him from the fate that befell some of his close friends who succumbed to addiction. “I guess at some point, too, there’s a decision: Is this going to be my life? I made a choice to pursue other dreams.”

In 2016, Jared Leto also shared his past drug use, citing his experimentation with different drugs. Ultimately, he made the life-altering choice to pursue a different path.