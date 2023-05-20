The Vegas Golden Knights received big contributions from unsung heroes in their Game 1 win over the Dallas Stars. And they now hold an important 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

One of those unsung heroes who contributed is forward Teddy Blueger. Blueger’s third-period goal gave the Golden Knights the lead with around 10 minutes left en route to an overtime win.

Blueger’s goal received a very heartwarming reaction from a former teammate. Longtime NHLer Brian Boyle took to Twitter to share praise for Blueger. “Good for Teddy B. Loved him as a teammate and awesome player to play with,” Boyle said.

Boyle and Blueger played together with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boyle signed with the Penguins in 2021-22, the final season of his long career. He scored 11 goals and 21 points.

Blueger, meanwhile, broke into the NHL with the Penguins in 2018-19. He became a solid bottom-six winger in Pittsburgh, contributing 20+ points in three consecutive seasons.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Golden Knights sought forward depth at the 2023 NHL trade deadline and called up Pittsburgh. Vegas acquired the 28-year-old Blueger in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and a prospect.

Blueger’s goal was his first of the playoffs and his second career playoff goal. Vegas held the lead until Dallas captain Jamie Benn tied the game with around two minutes left to force overtime.

Unlike Thursday’s Eastern Conference Finals opener, overtime lasted just 95 seconds on Friday night. Golden Knights forward Brett Howden scored after the puck rattled around the five-hole of Stars goalie Jake Oettinger.

Vegas and Dallas return to the ice in Game 2 on Sunday on ESPN. The game begins at 3 PM ET and is certainly going to be an intense affair as the stakes begin to rise in the Western Conference Finals.