After a red hot start to the 2024-25 NHL season, the Calgary Flames have come crashing back down to earth — and they did themselves no favors in a 5-0 shellacking at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

“Obviously they’re a good team, but that was not acceptable,” defenseman Rasmus Andersson told reporters after the lopsided defeat. “The second and third period was not acceptable and it’s not to our standard. It can’t look like that, that’s for sure.”

After beginning the campaign 5-0, Calgary has now lost three straight and four of five to fall to 5-3-1 through nine contests.

“Even if you don’t have it,” Andersson said of his flailing club, “you can still battle.”

“Just a bad game. Just outplayed up and down the sheet,” forward Blake Coleman echoed. “Never really gave us a chance to win.”

The Flames never really got close to beating their Pacific Division rivals, managing just 16 shots while allowing the Knights to control 70.38% of expected goals at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick.

Vegas led 2-0 heading into the third period, and scored three more in the final frame: two from Keegan Kolesar and one from Nicolas Roy.

“No offense, but they probably have the best line in hockey right now, right?” Andersson continued. “The first line, we gave them one. Then, as I said, no offense but their third and fourth line scored, what, three goals?”

The Golden Knights are getting offense from all over the lineup, and improved to 7-2-1 and first place in the Pacific Division after the victory. For the Flames, the goal now is to stop the bleeding and get back in the win column before things really spiral out of control.

Flames struggling mightily after hot start

During their current three-game skid, the Flames have given up 14 goals and managed a meager five of their own. Calgary wasn’t expected to hang around a playoff spot in 2024-25, but it’s been a discouraging week nonetheless after the scorching hot start.

“We started the second poorly, and it carried on from there,” Flames head coach Ryan Huska said, per NHL.com’s Paul Delos Santos. “It just carried on from there. We defended way too much in the second period. You lose all rhythm to the game from that point on.”

Despite the cold stretch, the Flames remain in the top wildcard spot in the Western Conference. There’s no need for panic after a tough couple of games, but the squad needs to right the ship if it hopes to remain in a postseason slot.

Calgary will face off against another struggling club on Wednesday when they head to Salt Lake City to play the 4-4-2 Utah Hockey Club. After that, it’s back home for tilts against the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils at the Saddledome to end the week.

Based on the starting goalies continuing to rotate, expect youngster Dustin Wolf to get the nod at the Delta Center on Wednesday night.