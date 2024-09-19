The Vegas Golden Knights are set to play their third season without goaltender Robin Lehner. The veteran has been on long-term injured reserve since the beginning of the 2022-23 season when Lehner had hip surgery. As the 2024 training camp opens, Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon spoke about the future of Lehner in Vegas.

“[Lehner]…will not be reporting to the club this year,” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman posted on social media, quoting McCrimmon. “He continues to be unfit to play. There are unique circumstances surrounding this situation that the NHL, the NHLPA, and (Vegas) are working through. Collectively, we are assessing our next steps, and when we have more to say, we will.”

Previous reports have indicated that Lehner did not show up for his mandatory pre-season physical. For a player to be placed on long-term injured reserve, they have to prove they cannot play. Because of his absence, the Golden Knights could terminate his contract.

The concern for Lehner is not only his physical health but his mental health. He has been very open with his mental health and addiction issues, especially in 2018-19 when he was with the New York Islanders. Lehner went to rehab after the 2018 season for alcoholism and returned the next season and was a Vezina Trophy finalist. His story made him a fan favorite across the league.

Golden Knights goalies without Robin Lehner

After losing their starting goalie in 2022-23, the Golden Knights used Logan Thompson, Laurent Broissoit, and Adin Hill to win the Stanley Cup. Thompson was traded to the Capitals while Broissoit is on the Jets now, leaving Hill as the unquestioned starter. They picked up Ilya Samsonov in free agency and Akira Schmid in a trade to compete for the backup role.

Lehner is due $4.5 million in salary this year but more importantly, he is taking up $5 million in LTIR space that the Golden Knights could use elsewhere. If his contract is terminated, that all goes away. The Golden Knights have built a reputation of ruthlessly moving on from players, like Conn Smythe-winner Jonathan Marchessault. Lehner could be the next victim of McCrimmon's quick movements.

The National Hockey League Players Association will certainly get involved in this situation. There is no disputing that Lehner did not report for training camp, but they will likely fight to prevent the contract from being terminated. Whether the 33-year-old ever plays again in the league is yet to be seen, but his time with the Golden Knights appears to be over.