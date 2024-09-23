Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner remains under contract despite having not played since the end of the 2022-23 NHL season, and there have even been recent reports that the team may look to terminate the remaining term on his deal after he didn't report for the start of training camp last week.

But in Lehner's words, he's simply waiting for the situation to be resolved.

“All I can say at this time is everyone knows why I couldn’t be there,” Lehner said via TSN. “I am waiting calmly for things to be sorted out.”

Since Lehner did not report to training camp, he missed the mandatory physical examination required to remain on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), which means his cap hit will no longer count against the Golden Knights' salary cap; his contract sees him receive $4.4 million for 2024-25 with a cap hit of $5 million.

Lehner, who underwent hip surgery in 2022, is also facing financial challenges, having declared bankruptcy with reported debts ranging between $10-50 million.

Meanwhile, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon stated unequivocally that Lehner is “unfit to play,” but offered no further details.

“He continues to be unfit to play,” McCrimmon said Thursday. “There are unique circumstances surrounding the situation that the NHL, the NHLPA (Players Association), and the club are currently working through. Collectively, we are assessing our next steps and when we have more to say, we will. There’ll be nothing further until then.”

Robin Lehner hasn't played professionally since 2022

Acquired by the Golden Knights at the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline from the Chicago Blackhawks, Robin Lehner quickly took over as the starting goaltender, eventually replacing fan favorite and original “Misfit” Marc-Andre Fleury.

In a controversial move during the 2021 offseason, Fleury was traded to Chicago, leaving Lehner with the full-time starting role. However, Lehner's 2021-22 campaign was marred by injuries that eventually required the surgery that kept him out of the lineup for the entire 2022-23 season; he has yet to play professionally since then.

Meanwhile, his financial problems have been well documented leading up to his declaration of bankruptcy with assets of approximately $10 million compared to debts of up to $50 million.

In 2017, Robin Lehner reportedly purchased a collection of exotic and rare snakes for $1.2 million. However, a lawsuit was later filed against him, alleging that he failed to maintain $200,000 monthly payments for the purchase.

Lehner was also the owner of RL Exotics LLC, an entity that oversaw an exotic reptile farm in Plato, Missouri.