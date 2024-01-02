The Golden Knights made the late Elvis Presley proud.

The Vegas Golden Knights are having another impressive NHL season. Vegas has accumulated 49 points, which ranks them second in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights played against the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic, but the team made an interesting entrance, one that Elvis Presley would be proud of.

Vegas makes a flashy entrance to the NHL Winter Classic before their tough Kraken matchup

As the Golden Knights' charter bus pulled up to T Mobile Park in Seattle, fans anxiously awaited their exit. However, the audience got more than they expected after every player on the bus walked out dressed as Elvis:

The Vegas Golden Knights pulled up to the Winter Classic dressed as Elvis… VGK ML 🔒 pic.twitter.com/cOBpsZLa0W — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) January 1, 2024

Vegas' wardrobe choice was timeless and entertaining, but the fun did not last.

The Golden Knights were shut out by the Kraken in a 3-0 loss. The defeat was stunning for Vegas, who entered the matchup as one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Seattle sits a few positions down the from Vegas in the Pacific Division. Still, they showed up to the Winter Classic with resolve.

The Kraken's impressive win was headlined by Eelin Tolvaven. The 24-year-old right wing notched one goal, one assist, and was responsible for two points for his team. He did it all with an efficient two shots on goal.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights got plenty of opportunities to score but could not get the puck to land. Veteran winger Jonathan Marchessault put up a whopping seven SOG, but it was not his night.

Vegas will not sweat their New Year's performance. The team remains at the top of the division and conference. As the 2023-24 NHL season progresses, fans are anxious to see if the Golden Knights repeat as Stanley Cup champions.