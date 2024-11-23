The Vegas Golden Knights have decided to lock up a big piece of their roster, agreeing to terms with forward Brett Howden on a five-year contract extension.

The deal will pay him an AAV of $2.5 million and will run through the 2029-30 season. He's also the second player that the Golden Knights have signed since the season began, following in the footsteps of defenseman Shea Theodore.

Howden expressed his excitement and gratitude toward the Golden Knights not only for the contract, but for his opportunity, via NHL.com.

“After the game [3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday], I actually officially signed the contract with [GM] Kelly [McCrimmon],” Howden said. “It's pretty crazy. I didn't really realize it was going to happen right after the game, so last night as a bit of a whirlwind. I was super excited to tell my family and just pretty relieved to have it done.”

“I feel like over the years I've definitely grown obviously as a player on the ice and a person off the ice,” Howden said. “Just getting a chance to start somewhere fresh, new, was the greatest thing that could have ever happened to me. Coming to a new spot and a winning culture as well really helped change my game.”

Howden has scored eight goals with an assist in 20 games this season, and believes that it attests to his increase in confidence.

“I just think over the years I built more confidence,” he continued. “I'm surrounded by such great players that it's easy to learn from and easy to play with. I feel very grateful I was given the opportunity to come here.”

Howden and the Golden Knights hit the road to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, looking to maintain their lead in the Pacific Division.

Golden Knights forward Brett Howden is with Vegas for the long haul

Though he was originally selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Howden never suited up for the Bolts and was traded to the New York Rangers as part of the deal that sent former captain Ryan McDonagh to the Lightning.

In July of 2021, he was traded to the Golden Knights, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2023; he scored five goals with five assists during the postseason.

He's scored 47 goals with 63 assists in 371 career games, while adding six goals and six assists in 32 career postseason games.