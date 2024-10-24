He was one of the original “Misfits”, and is one of the only original Vegas Golden Knights still on the roster. And they're ensuring that he's not going anywhere.

Defenseman Shea Theodore, a mainstay on the Golden Knights blue line since their inaugural 2017-18 campaign, has been re-signed to a seven-year, $51,975,000 contract. His new AAV will be $7.425 million. The extension news was first reported on X via Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff.

According to Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon, Theodore's experience remains as important as ever to the Golden Knights, via NHL Trade Rumors.

“Shea has been an integral part of our team since day one,” he said. “His skill, leadership, and ability to perform in crucial moments make him invaluable to our roster.”

Originally selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, Theodore began his career with the team before being traded to the Golden Knights in the summer of 2017. He contributed a goal and 12 assists during the Golden Knights' run to the 2023 Stanley Cup.

In 503 career NHL games, Theodore has scored 72 goals with 241 assists, while contributing 15 goals and 53 assists in 114 postseason games. He and the rest of the Golden Knights are back in action on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena against the visiting Ottawa Senators.

Shea Theodore remains one of the original Golden Knights under contract

Slowly but surely, the Golden Knights have bid goodbye to nearly every player who was part of their inaugural season, with the most recent subtraction being that of forward Jonathan Marchessault.

The Golden Knights stunned fans everywhere when they unceremoniously traded fan-favorite goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021; he reportedly found out about the deal on social media.

Additionally, Reilly Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of last season, while left wing William Carrier departed after seven years to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The only players remaining from the original squad are Theodore, forward William Karlsson, and defenseman Brayden McNabb.