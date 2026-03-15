The Minnesota Timberwolves are facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is on the injury report again with right knee soreness.

Here's everything we know about Edwards' playing status.

Anthony Edwards' playing status vs. Thunder

Edwards has been dealing with a lingering knee issue but hasn't missed any time with it. The Timberwolves star was also listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors, but he played and went off for 42 points. The knee certainly didn't seem to bother him too much in that 127-117 victory.

Edwards told The Athletic's Sam Amick after the win over the Warriors that he was fine, and The Athletic's Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski expects him to play in Sunday's game. Given the high-profile opponent on national TV, it's a good bet Edwards will suit up.

Minnesota is also jockeying for position in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture. The Timberwolves are 41-26, which is good for fifth in the West. The Wolves are a game behind the third-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, half a game behind the Houston Rockets and half a game ahead of the Denver Nuggets. Perhaps most importantly, Minnesota is two games ahead of the seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Edwards is having another standout season, averaging a career-high 29.7 points while posting career-best shooting percentages of 49.4% overall and 40.2% from 3-point range. So, when it comes to the question of if Anthony Edwards is playing today against the Thunder, the answer is likely yes.

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Timberwolves injury report

Besides Edwards, all the other Timberwolves on the injury report are G Leaguers.

Joan Beringer (Out, G League – On Assignment)

Anthony Edwards (Questionable, Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Soreness)

Enrique Freeman (Out, G League – Two-Way)

Julian Phillips (Out, G League – On Assignment)

Zyon Pullin (Out) G League – Two-Way)

Thunder injury report

The Thunder are still without Jalen Williams, while starting center Isaiah Hartenstein is questionable with a calf injury.

Brooks Barnhizer (Out, G League – Two-Way)

Branden Carlson (Out, Injury/Illness – Low Back; Strain)

Isaiah Hartenstein (Questionable, Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Contusion)

Thomas Sorber (Out, Injury/Illness – Right ACL; Surgical Recovery)

Nikola Topic (Out, G League – On Assignment)

Jalen Williams (Out, Injury/Illness – Right Hamstring)

Timberwolves-Thunder will tip off at 1 p.m. ET.