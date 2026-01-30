Justin Rose is walking that walk this week. He has dominated the start of the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. After 36 holes, he has shot -17 and has broken the record by two strokes, according to Justin Ray on X.

“Justin Rose: 62-65, -17; lowest 36-hole score in Farmers Insurance Open history by 2 shots. If Rose leads outright after each of the next 2 rounds, he will be the first wire-to-wire winner of this event since Johnny Miller in 1982.”

Justin Rose's 7-under 65 on the South Course on Friday was actually better than his 10-under 62 on the North Course on Thursday. Rose was 7.14 shots better than the field on the North. He was 7.24 shots better than the field on South. 17-under thru 36, lowest in event history. pic.twitter.com/l4B0dpncv2 — Paul Hodowanic (@PaulHodowanic) January 30, 2026

Rose will enter the weekend as the leader and will likely be paired alongside Seamus Power, who is -13 and playing very well, also.

Rose started Round 1 with a bang. He birdied the 2nd, third, and 5th holes. He followed up the front nine with back-to-back birdies on seven and eight. On the back nine, Rose birdied 11,12, and 13. he did not bogey at all until the 12th hole of Round 1 on Friday. He began Friday with a birdie on three and then eagled the sixth hole. Rose ended the day with a birdie to keep up his incredible play.

There is a good chance that Rose goes wire-to-wire and leads all four days. After losing to Rory McIlroy in the 2025 Masters last April, Rose knows he wants to play his best golf right now just in time for the 2026 event. Rose is coming for that trophy, and his display this weekend in San Diego is showing he can do it.

Brooks Koepka is aiming to make the cut in his first match in his return to the PGA Tour.