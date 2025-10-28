“The Old Course” at St. Andrew's will be the venue for the 2027 The Open Championship. This will be the 155th Open Championship. The Old Course has announced that, ahead of the famous professional golf major, it will undergo certain renovations.

“The project will refine the strategic challenge for elite players in a small number of areas for future championships while restoring traditional features that have evolved over time to improve the everyday playing experience for local and visiting golfers on the world-renowned links.”

The Old Course, hence the name, is the oldest golf course in the world. The history there is unmatched in a majority of sports. The last time the course hosted The Open Championship was back in 2022, when Cameron Smith held the trophy in the end.

Here is what the changes will look like.

“Six holes will be lengthened (the 5th, 6th, 7th, 10th, 11th, and 16th), and significant work will be done on the 16th hole to restore a historic playing route down the left side with an extended fairway and two new bunkers. The work is scheduled to begin on November 3rd and will be led by international golf course architects Mackenzie & Ebert.”

One year before golf is back at the oldest course ever, the 154th Open Championship will be located at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. Reigning champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will aim to win the major back-to-back times. He is a U.S. Open win away from accomplishing the career Grand Slam.

Tiger Woods, who has won two Open Championships at The Old Course, released a statement after his lumbar spine surgery.

“After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with Doctors and Surgeons to have tests taken,” Woods said in a statement Saturday. “The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal.

“I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.”

The hope is that Woods can return to golf at some point in the future. For now, the sport is in really good hands with a ton of electric talent.