When LIV Golf launched in 2022, it was known that the company would be underwater for some time. They lured several PGA Tour stars to the rival upstart league. But in order to poach players like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka, it costs a ton.

Rahm reportedly received at least $400 million just for joining the league.

Another element of the equation has been the elevated purses. Each tournament offers as much as any on the PGA Tour, with many offering more.

But here we are late in 2025, and the company is still bleeding money. According to The Athletic's Chris Weatherspoon, LIV Golf's reported losses, excluding the U.S. arm of the business, exceeded $542 million. That brings their total loss to $1.29 billion since the league's inception.

Normally, any business that loses money hand over fist to those levels would not be around for long. But do not expect anything to change with LIV Golf.

The Saudi-funded league is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), whose value is estimated at over $1.15 trillion. Yes, that's trillion with a “T.”

They have invested heavily in soccer (owners of Newcastle United, four major Saudi clubs), motorsports hosting F1, boxing, and WWE events, as well as the WTA Finals in tennis.

The Saudi Prince has been accused of sportswashing, the act of cleansing one's reputation through sports. But LIV Golf's beneficiary has openly admitted to it, so long as it keeps working.

The PGA Tour initially felt the pressure to match some of the money to maintain some of its best players. They implemented the Signature Events series, with elevated $20 million purses. At one point, there was concern that LIV would continue peeling off talent.

But the established Tour has seen gains, while LIV Golf continues pouring money down the drain.