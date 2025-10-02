Team Europe won the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, securing the first road victory in the event since 2012. Fans took the heckling over the line, according to multiple reports from on the ground. PGA of America CEO Don Rea was asked about the heckling toward Rory McIlroy on BBC Northern Ireland before Sunday's round. His response drew a reaction from Europe's Matt Fitzpatrick after the Ryder Cup.

“It happened when we were in Rome on the other side and Rory understands … things like that are going to happen and I don't know what was said. But all I know is golf is the engine of good,” Rea said, per ESPN.

Fitzpatrick was asked about the comments at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

“What the PGA of America guy said about it being the same in Rome — he clearly wasn't there. Either he wasn't there or he was listening to something else, because it was never like that. It's always been playful, just banter. The interview with the PGA guy said it was the same in Rome. That's pretty offensive to European fans.”

Fitzpatrick said the European team noticed the slight and took it with them on Sunday. “I don't want to speak for everyone, but we felt a bit of bitterness during the trophy presentation and handshake,” he said. “Me and Rosie [Justin Rose] looked at each other, thinking the congratulations didn't feel very heartfelt. He said we only retained it, but actually we won it.”

The PGA of America has caught a lot of flak in the aftermath of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Fans were hurling insults at McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and their families throughout the rounds. McIlroy was seen flipping the crowd the bird and screaming “shut the f*** up” back at the fans.

Yet Rea, the newly appointed head of the company, all but denied the heckling and never discouraged the behavior.