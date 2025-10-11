Tiger Woods has undergone another bout of surgery after his issues with his lower back have continued to deteriorate. Woods had sought out his doctors after experiencing pain and discomfort that had remained an issue even though he had a previous bout of surgery on his lower back slightly more than a year ago.

He had surgery 13 months ago to fix a nerve impingement in his lower back. He did not participate in any PGA Tour events this season as he recovered from surgery on his left Achilles tendon after suffering a rupture last March.

“After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with Doctors and Surgeons to have tests taken,” Woods said in a statement Saturday. “The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal.

“I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.”

Woods has been troubled by multiple injuries and surgeries throughout his legendary career. After making the cut in the 2023 Masters, Woods had to withdraw from that tournament because of plantar fasciitis issues. His third-round had been cut short by a weather delay and he would have had to play 28 holes on the final day of the tournament and he was not up to it.

Woods career took a notable downturn following 2021 auto accident

Tiger suffered major injuries to his right leg and ankle in a single-car rollover accident outside of Los Angeles in 2021. Surgeons inserted a rod, screws and pins to stabilize his leg following the accident.

That accident came on the heels of multiple procedures to his knees and back. Many thought the auto accident would result in the end of his competitive career. He has not come close to winning and has rarely played since then. However, Woods has not announced his retirement at any point in his career.

He did not provide an update on if or when he would return to the PGA Tour.