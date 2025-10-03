The 2025 Ryder Cup ultimately went to Team Europe after they built a giant lead over the first two days and managed to hang on to win, 15-13. However, even though the golf was entertaining to watch over the three days and led to an excellent finish where Europe had to hang on, the biggest story was the fan behavior.

The American fans at Bethpage Black relentlessly harassed the European players, with Rory McIlroy receiving the brunt of the abuse. After initially shrugging off some of the behavior, PGA of America president Don Rea Jr. apologized in a mass email for the behavior expressed by the fans at the event.

“Let me begin with what we must own. While the competition was spirited — especially with the U.S. team’s rally on Sunday afternoon — some fan behavior clearly crossed the line.

“It was disrespectful, inappropriate, and not representative of who we are as the PGA of America or as PGA of America golf professionals,” Rea wrote. “We condemn that behavior unequivocally.”

Some of the behavior even instigated a response from McIlroy, who pushed back on Saturday morning and yelled at the fans. He told one spectator to “shut the (expletive) up” during a foursomes match Saturday morning.

Rea Jr. was seemingly forced to respond after McIlroy took the brunt of the abuse, with his wife getting something thrown at her. Matt Fitzpatrick was one of the most prominent critics of Rea Jr.'s lack of awareness.

Derek Sprague, the CEO at the PGA of America, went on Golf Channel on Tuesday to say spectators crossed the line and that he planned to apologize personally to McIlroy and his wife, Erica, who formerly worked there.

“Rory might have been a target because of how good he is, but the entire European team should not have been subjected to that,” Sprague said on Golf Channel. “I feel bad, and I plan on apologizing to them.”

“What makes our sport great is that we own our bogeys. We certainly own this one,” Rea said in his letter to PGA members. “Our CEO Derek Sprague has apologized on our behalf to Erica and Rory McIlroy and to everyone with Ryder Cup Europe. I would also like to personally apologize to them and all of you for not representing our association in the best light with some of my comments in the media during the event.

“While it wasn’t my intention, some of my comments were seen in a negative light, which reflects poorly on not only myself but also on the PGA of America, and for that I truly apologize.”

He ended the email, “God Bless and as always Go U.S.A!”