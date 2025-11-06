After serving as a caddie at the Annika Pro-Am, WNBA star Sophie Cunningham made a crucial golf terminology mistake when posting about it on social media, and her Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark didn't let it go unnoticed.

Cunningham excitedly took to her Instagram Stories to post about the event, writing, “FOUR!!!!!!” over the picture. Clark then responded, correcting her, “Yeah[,] clearly we have a lot to learn about golf… [three crying laughing emojis]. It's fore[,] bud [Sophie Cunningham].”

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham are already having fun ahead of The ANNIKA golf tournament next week. Cunningham and Lexie Hull have signed on to be Clark's guest caddies (via @caitlinclark22 on IG) pic.twitter.com/5Tdf0RyFWg — Paolo Songco (@PaoloSongcoNBA) November 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

At least Cunningham can acknowledge her mistakes. In a follow-up Instagram Stories post, Cunningham posted a selfie and said, “FORE?? Yea idk.”

IT'S ALL GOOD. Sophie Cunningham acknowledges her mistake about the golf term “Fore,” with a post on IG. Before that, Caitlin Clark trolled Cunningham for writing “FOUR!!!!” 📸: Sophie Cunningham's IG Story pic.twitter.com/OuHH5KjKCk — Don March (@ItsAlwaysMarch) November 6, 2025

Cunningham has seemingly learned from her mistake. Going forward, expect her to use the proper spelling of fore when talking about golf.

She is one of the celebrity caddies, along with another one of her Fever teammates, Lexie Hull. Some of the others include Briana Scurry and Carson Hocevar.

Cunningham is in the midst of a busy offseason. She was just at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, linking up with famous actress Sydney Sweeney.

She is also an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her WNBA career. Previously, Cunningham spent the first six years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her in the 2019 WNBA Draft, before being traded to the Fever.

Currently, she is rehabbing her torn MCL injury suffered in August 2025. Her injury occurred during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Since suffering it, she has gotten surgery to repair the injury. Now, she is rehabbing it. Hopefully, she is able to be ready for the start of the 2026 WNBA season.