Team Europe did what many believed was not possible. They won a Ryder Cup on the road, something that rarely happens these days. They defeated Team USA 15-13 to retain the Cup on Sunday afternoon, despite a furious comeback attempt from the Americans.

Ultimately, Shane Lowry put the nail in the coffin. Needing a half-point for the win, American Russell Henley missed a birdie putt on 18 to win his match with Lowry. The Irishman then calmly rolled his birdie in to halve the match and win the Ryder Cup.

He immediately burst into full emotion. From there, the party began for the Europeans.

One video after another surfaced on social media Sunday night showing Team Europe having a grand ole time, bottles in hand. But the 2019 Open Championship winner might have thrown back a few too many.

On Monday, he took to X, formerly Twitter, to express that sentiment.

“I might have a hangover @RyderCupEurope 😩🇪🇺,” he posted.

It is understandable for the PGA Tour pro to feel that way. After all, he and his team earned it. They played phenomenal golf through the first two days. Their performance left many to say it was the best two days any road Ryder Cup team has ever played.

Article Continues Below

They held the largest lead in modern Ryder Cup history entering Sunday, 11.5 to 4.5.

Team USA saved face during Sunday singles and nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback. It was not to be. The deficit was simply too great to overcome.

Lowry earned two points for Team Europe. He halved his four-ball match on Friday and the aforementioned singles match with Henley. He and fellow Irishman Rory McIlroy won a point outright in Saturday afternoon four-ball.

It was a tumultuous week for the duo. McIlroy took the brunt of the abuse from fans, but even Lowry had to be held back from going after a fan. At the end of the day, he and his teammates got the last laugh.

They also got the last drink.