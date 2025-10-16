It looks like Caitlin Clark will be spending part of her WNBA offseason in Florida pursuing her second passion. For the second year in a row, the Indiana Fever star has chosen to play in the 2025 edition of The LPGA Tour Pro-Am, hosted by Swedish golf legend Annika Sörenstam.

“I had an amazing time at The Annika last November and participating in the Pro-Am alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sörenstam, two of the best in the game,” Clark said. “I'm honored to be an ambassador for a company in Gainbridge that is so committed to elevating women's sports.

“I can't wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the Pro-Am with the best women golfers in the world.”

Sörenstam took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her excitement over the 2024 Rookie of the Year's choice to run it back. “Look forward to having Caitlin again! So much fun,” she posted.

Look forward to having Caitlin again! So much fun https://t.co/6tdSzOmVB4 — Annika Sorenstam (@ANNIKA59) October 16, 2025

Clark revealed in a 2023 Big Ten interview that she's had a love for golf since her childhood. She also participated in another pro-am at the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic in 2023, where she played with rising star Ludvig Åberg and Iowa native Zach Johnson.

“I grew up in Des Moines [Iowa], and I played there a ton,” Clark said during the interview. “And honestly, try to get back there as much as I can to play with my family. My dad plays a lot, my older brother plays a lot. So, you know, it's super fun.”

Clark drew huge crowds in her first year participating in the event, reportedly contributing to ticket sales being 12 times higher than 2023's total. Crowds followed her from hole to hole as she played alongside Korda on the front nine and Sörenstam on the back nine.

The 2025 Pro-Am will tee off on November 12 at Pelican Golf Club.