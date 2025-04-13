Sunday at The Masters has been a rollercoaster unlike anything we've seen in years. It started with Rory McIlroy blowing a two-shot lead in just two holes. It turned again when McIlroy roared to a three-shot lead. But a disastrous chip on the 13th hole at The Masters took the lead away from Rory McIlroy. And then, with the career Grand Slam on the line, he hit the shot of his life.

McIlroy missed the eagle putt, settling for birdie but regaining the lead in the process. The putt moved him to even par on the second nine and one-over for Sunday at The Masters. What looked like a collapse just minutes early turned into a triumph, if only for a moment, for the fan favorite at Augusta.

McIlroy made the smart play on the 13th, laying up short of the water. But his chip shot missed dramatically, falling into the creek and forcing a double bogey. It was his fourth double of the week, and no one has ever won The Masters with four double bogeys.

McIlroy has never won The Masters, with this being his 17th overall attempt and 11th with the Grand Slam looming. Only five players in history have won all four majors in their career and none since Tiger Woods. He has had his issues at Augusta in the past, missing the cut twice in his ten previous attempts. But this Sunday is his best chance in years.

McIlroy started the second nine at The Masters with a birdie at number ten. While this is a difficult hole for everyone, it is one with demons for McIlroy. He blew his chance to win the 2011 Green Jacket there and slayed that beast today. The 13th hole should be in his rearview, with only three holes to go.