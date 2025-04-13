Just when it looked like Rory McIlroy was putting the finishing touches on The Masters, he hit a miserable shot. He stepped onto the 13th tee at The Masters with a three-shot lead over Justin Rose. The par five was the sight of an incredible shot on Friday that thrust him into contention. But after a smart lay-up shot, McIlroy hit a chip that may haunt him forever.

Rory's third shot on No. 13 finds the water. pic.twitter.com/yoS1x5dk5H — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

CBS Sports on-course reporter Dottie Pepper and analyst Trevor Immelman were both in shock over how poor that shot was. Pepper said that it was not a shank and he must have hit it off the toe. Immelman estimated the chip was “25 yards off-line.”

Barstool's Riggs could not believe his eyes, “I honestly can’t believe what we’re seeing. What is he doing. What is this. He had 80 yards just hit it into the slope and keep this thing moving.”

Chris Solomon of No Laying Up summarized it as, “All things considered, I do not think it's an exaggeration to say that was one of the worst golf shots in history.”

And ESPN's Mike Greenberg was as stunned as anyone. “That has got to be among the most shocking doubles in #Masters history. #rory

McIlroy missed the putt for a bogey, settling for a double-bogey seven. Seconds later, Justin Rose made a birdie on 16 to tie the lead. A three-shot swing on the second nine on Sunday at The Masters is nearly unheard of. What is completely unheard of is winning the tournament with four double bogeys. That is what McIlroy will have to do.

McIlroy had a great round going on Thursday to start The Masters, but made double on 15 and 17 to finish at even par. He started Sunday with a double on one that lost him the lead. Can he finish it off?