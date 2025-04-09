The 89th Masters Tournament is finally upon us. The world's best golfers have descended upon Augusta National Golf Club in search of the green jacket. But before the tournament tees off, several players met with the media to detail their chances, including Collin Morikawa.

Morikawa is one of the favorites at the Masters this week. His game appears to be on point, despite suffering a heartbreaking loss at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this year.

While speaking with the media from Augusta, Morikawa doubled down on his previous sentiments expressed at Bay Hill.

“I think everyone took it in the wrong direction. Look, I said it in my second media thing. I could have said it differently. But I stand by what I said,” Morikawa said.

“I was in the moment. We talk about giving people space to be who they are, and at that time, it was for me to be who I was, and I didn't want to be around anyone. I didn't even want to be around my wife. I said hi to her after, we hugged, and I just went straight to the locker room.”

The two-time major champion decided not to speak to reporters after the Arnold Palmer. He was clearly distraught after Russell Henley snatched the title from him late on Sunday with a chip-in eagle.

Later that week, Morikawa explained his reasoning.

“Just pissed. Like I don't owe anyone anything. No offense to you guys, but for me in the moment of that time, I didn't want to be around anyone. Like, I didn't want to talk to anyone. I didn't need any sorries.”

His refusal to meet with the media caused a firestorm of reactions. Golf pundits and former pros chimed in, calling it “bulls**t.”

But Morikawa stands by what he said.

He will look to put the controversy behind him this week at the Masters. He is off to a very strong start to his 2025 PGA Tour season. Morikawa has made the cut in all five events entered, with three top-10s and finishing no worse than tied for 17th.

During his last three visits to Augusta National, Morikawa has two top-5s, including a solo third last year.