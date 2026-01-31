Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open is more about re-establishing himself than competing, as he currently finds himself stranded at T55. However, despite a slow start, Koepka drained a spectacular 54-foot birdie putt on the 12th hole at Torrey Pines.

Despite his standing, Koepka appears well on his way to regaining form and drained a characteristic birdie in round 3, per a clip posted on X by PGA Tour.

Birdie from 54 feet 😮‍💨@BKoepka bounces back after a slow start @FarmersInsOpen. 📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/WmStKS40S3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 31, 2026

“I just wanted to play four days this week. I think that was important,” Koepka had said before round 2, per The Mirror.

Koepka’s performance reflected both progress and rust. After opening with a 73, he rebounded with a sharper 68 to finish three-under, highlighted by a momentum-shifting eagle on the 17th hole and a closing birdie that secured his place just inside the cut line.

Regardless, Koepka’s ball-striking and chance creation indicates his game is closer to form than the leaderboard suggests. The limiting factor, by his own assessment, has been putting.

““Maybe a touch conservative, maybe putting, not as aggressive. I don’t know if those greens were a little bit slower, but it felt like it. But that’s all right, got two days to figure it out and kind of really see where my game’s at, kind of take the reins off and go.” he had said.

Since joining LIV Golf in 2022, his competitive sharpness has declined, evidenced by missed cuts in three of four majors last season and only one top-five finish in 2024. The putting struggles that emerged late in his LIV tenure have carried into 2025, reversing what had been one of the most reliable aspects of his game for nearly a decade.

Still, his reinstatement to the PGA Tour triggered expanded broadcast coverage, including ESPN’s rare return to non-major PGA Tour programming. Regardless, with one more day of golf left, Koepka will have only one thing on his mind, and it will be interesting to see how far he can push in the current tournament, which is set to conclude later on February 1.