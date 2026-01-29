Four years ago, the golf world was shaken to its core with the emergence of LIV Golf. For the first time in professional golf, the PGA Tour had competition. Early on, it did not seem like a fair fight. But over the next couple of years, the Saudi-backed circuit was able to poach some of the best golfers on tour.

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka was among the biggest names to leave the PGA Tour. He was joined by fellow major winners Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, and others.

But after his contract lapsed with LIV, Koepka decided to rejoin the American circuit. A week later, Reed followed suit. Both players, technically, were supposed to face one-year suspensions from the last event played on LIV. But that stipulation has reportedly been waived, as the PGA Tour likely feels emboldened, having gotten two of its best players back.

On Wednesday, 2025 Ryder Cup member Harris English was asked his thoughts on their return.

Article Continues Below

“They're still competitors, they're competitive people, and they love playing in the biggest events against the best players in the world. For me, that's out here on the PGA Tour, and I think they're starting to realize that. That's what fulfills them.”

Koepka is in the field at this week's Farmers Insurance Open. He will play the first two rounds alongside Max Homa, the 2023 champion, and Ludvig Aberg.

Interestingly, his return has coincided with ESPN picking up non-major television coverage for the first time in almost two decades.

Reed, on the other hand, will need to wait until August to play with his former colleagues. He will play as a non-member, according to a statement from the PGA Tour.