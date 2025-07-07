The PGA Tour regular season is entering the home stretch as golfers prepare for the fourth and final major of the season next week at Royal Portrush. But with many fans looking ahead, some simply cannot get over the past. That includes several haters who used social media to post their vitriol, particularly aimed at PGA Tour veteran Max Homa.

Homa, one of the better-known golfers who played in last week's John Deere Classic, entered Sunday's final round one shot off the lead. He was in bright spirits as he attempted to snap his 30-month winless drought.

Midway through the final round, Homa found himself holding a solo lead. However, there were more than a dozen golfers within two shots. Ultimately, Homa's putting let him down on the back nine as Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo passed him. Campbell defeated Grillo in a playoff for his second PGA Tour victory of the season. He also won the Mexico Open VidantaWorld in a playoff, beating Aldrich Potgieter.

Meanwhile, Homa was left once again being vilified by ridiculous fans and gamblers alike. One such bettor actually sent the six-time PGA Tour winner a Venmo request for $1,900 to cover his losses. Another crucified Homa with some vile language on his Instagram page.

Yet, the Burbank, CA native simply posted what was sent to him in an Instagram story. But he remained in a positive headspace with a post of his own.

Positive vibes only for Max Homa after his close call at the John Deere, even if his DMs weren't so positive. 😳 (h/t maxhoma // IG) pic.twitter.com/ryiFeu4m57 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) July 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Disappointing finish but huge thx to the @johndeereclassic for an amazing week. The fans were unbelievable! I think I lost 15 pounds of water weight so thankful for that as well #golf #pvo,” Homa posted on Instagram.

He ended up finishing fifth at the John Deere, his best finish of the season. This year, the former Ryder Cup star has made just nine of 17 cuts, logging only one top 10 (the John Deere Classic) with only one other top 25 to his credit.

He is taking this week's co-sanctioned Scottish Open off to prepare for the Open Championship in two weeks. Maybe he can carry some of the positive momentum gained in Illinois across the pond. However he performs, one thing is certain: Homa won't let the haters bother him.