The second round of The Masters is well underway, and the cut is coming into focus. With stars like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth around the cut line, it is going to be a pressure-packed day. One fan-favorite came into Augusta National in brutal form but has turned it around this week. Max Homa is going to make his first cut of the 2025 season at The Masters.

“You're always trying to learn and evolve. I know I'm only even and whatever, eight back, but it does feel good to not beat myself out here. So that was nice,” Homa said, per the PGA Tour's social media.

It has been a turbulent year for Homa ever since he finished second at last year's Masters. He only finished inside the top 20 once after Augusta last year, at the Wells Fargo Championship in May. The only times he has played the weekend since The Open in July were in no-cut events, and he missed the Tour Championship.

In the offseason, Homa changed club and clothing sponsors, moving to Cobra and Lululemon, respectively. Then, last week at the Valero Texas Open, he announced a change in caddie. Long-time friend Joe Greiner was out, and Tour veteran Bill Harke was in. Homa clarified this week that the split was Greiner's decision to preserve their friendship.

At 34 years old, Homa is running out of chances to win his first major. He has become a fan favorite because of his light-hearted social media content and true love of all sports. But the reality on the course is that he has not gotten it done in big spots. While he is well behind the lead at The Masters, the train is finally moving in the right direction.

Homa continues his Masters push on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.