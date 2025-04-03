The PGA Tour is making its final stop before The Masters at the Valero Texas Open. Just before teeing off in San Antonio, Max Homa announced he was parting with caddie Joe Greiner. With six wins on the PGA Tour, Greiner and Homa were a successful duo but a miserable season has necessitated a change.

“Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work. We have parted ways and it will be sad to see him go. I’ll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends.” – Max Homa pic.twitter.com/NkYfrec8YF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work,” Homa said, per a PGA Tour social media post.”We have parted ways and it will be sad to see him go. I’ll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends.”

Greiner has been Homa's caddie for his entire professional career, looping for all seven worldwide wins and a Ryder Cup appearance. Earlier this season, Homa had Jordan Spieth's longtime caddie Michael Greller on the bag, but that was a temporary relationship.

According to PGATour.com, Homa will have Bill Harke on the bag for the Valero Texas Open. Harke has been on the bag of Chris Kirk, Colt Knost, and Jonas Blixt during his career. This is not the only change Homa has made this season, moving equipment sponsors from Titleist to Cobra and joining the Lululemon clothing team.

Homa is having a miserable 2025 season, with four missed cuts in a row and no top 20 finishes. Last year, he nearly won The Masters, starting Sunday two shots behind Scottie Scheffler. But after losing by seven that week, he vanished from competition. The Wells Fargo Championship was the only tournament where he finished in the top ten for the rest of the season.

Homa is one of the best players in the world without a major and maybe a new caddie can get him over the hump at The Masters.