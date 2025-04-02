ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour stays in Texas for Valero Texas Open! Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series with a Valero Texas Open prediction and pick.

TPC San Antonio comes in at 7,438 yards and it will play as a par-72. The course is a healthy mix of narrow fairways and more open holes. Golfers will need to be accurate off the tee, but this course demands accuracy with approach shots. Many of these greens are protected by sand. In fact, hole 16 has a sand pit in the center of the green. The winner of this event is going to be the golfer that can hit his approach shots well.

Last year, Akshay Bhatia took home the trophy. He finished 20-under par and had to beat Denny McCarthy in a playoff. The third place finisher was just 11-under, so both Bhatia and McCarthy played lights out on the weekend.

The purse for this event sits at $9,500,000.

Here are the Valero Texas Open Golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Valero Texas Open Odds:

Ludvig Aberg: +1200

Tommy Fleetwood: +1600

Corey Connors: +1600

Patrick Cantlay: +1800

Jordan Spieth: +2200

Hideki Matsuyama: +2200

Keegan Bradley: +2500

Akshay Bhatia: +2500

Denny McCarthy: +3000

Si Woo Kim: +3500

Daniel Berger: +3500

Tony Finau: +4000

Keith Mitchell: +4500

Tom Kim: +4500

Maverick McNealy: +5000

Sam Burns: +5000

Valero Texas Open Favorite Picks

Ludvig Aberg: Aberg is the clear favorite at the Valero Texas Open. He won the Genesis Invitational, and he followed that up with a T22 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. On tour, Aberg ranks 10th in birdie average, so he puts himself in good positions to go low on the round. If he is at his best this week in San Antonio, he is going to win as the favorite.

Corey Connors: Sometimes golfers just play well at specific course. That is is the case for Connors at the Valero Texas Open. He has made all six of his cuts at this event. Additionally, he has never finished below 35th, and he has actually won the event twice. This season, Connors has yet to win, but he is playing well. In his last three starts, Connors has finished third, sixth, and eighth. He will need to putt better, but Connors has a great chance to come away with the win.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth is one of the bigger names taking part in the event. He finished T10 at the Valero Texas Open last year. He has two top-10 finishes this season, and he has made five of his six cuts. The 31-year-old does not do anything extremely well, but he does not do anything bad. He does have a tendency to get himself into trouble, or maybe be a little bit too aggressive. However, when Spieth is on, he is one of the best golfers on tour.

Valero Texas Open Sleeper Picks

Tom Kim: As mentioned, this event demands golfers to hit their approach shots well. Kim is seventh on tour in Strokes Gained: Approach to Green this season. He hits just under 70 percent of greens in regulation, and he is fairly accurate with his drives. The putter is his biggest problem, though. If Kim can get the flatstick going this weekend, there is a great chance for him to win.

Bud Cauley: Cauley is not a name many people know. However, he is playing some of the best golf on tour lately. In his last two starts, Cauley has finished T6 and T4. He is fifth on tour in Total Strokes Gained, 20th in Strokes Gained: Approach to Green, ninth in scoring average, and 21st in birdie average. He hits his irons well, and he can hit fairways with the best of them. Keep on Cauley this weekend. If he continues to strike the ball well, there is a great chance he wins the Valero Texas Open.

Final Valero Texas Open Prediction & Pick

This is the type of event that makes it almost impossible to predict a winner in a PGA Tour event. Anybody can get hot on any weekend, and it just takes one or two good rounds to really solidify a win. Corey Connors is just so hard to ignore at TPC San Antonio. Along with that, he is playing some incredible golf recently as he is in seventh place in the FedEx Cup.

As much as I want to pick somebody like Bud Cauley or Tom Kim, I just can't. I do think one of the favorites will win this event, and Tommy Fleetwood was not even mentioned. With all that said, I am going to trust my gut and take Corey Connors to win the Valero Texas Open for the third time in his career.

Final Valero Texas Open Prediction & Pick: Corey Connors (+1600)