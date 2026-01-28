The PGA Tour season has just started, and there is some added drama to the beginning of the season. Brooks Koepka has officially rejoined the PGA Tour after spending the last four years with LIV Golf. He had requirements in order to return, but now he is not the only one, with Patrick Reed also wanting to come back and rejoin the PGA Tour.

With the PGA Tour season starting, Reed cannot come back right away. According to a press release by the Tour, Reed will be eligible to return on August 25, 2026, and compete as a non-member. He can also pursue improved PGA Tour status through the DP World Tour. Reed's goal is to compete in the 2027 season in the past-champion category.

Patrick Reed is a nine-time PGA Tour winner and the 2018 Masters champion. He does not qualify for the PGA Tour's initial returning members program, but he will most likely be back in 2027.

“I’m a traditionalist at heart, and I was born to play on the PGA Tour, which is where my story began with my wife, Justine,” Reed said in a statement. “I am very fortunate for the opportunities that have come my way and grateful for the life we have created. I am moving forward in my career, and I look forward to competing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. I can’t wait to get back out there and revisit some of the best places on earth.”

In four seasons with LIV, Reed finished seventh or better in points three times while capturing his lone victory last season at LIV Dallas. Unlike many of his LIV peers, though, Reed stayed busy on other tours, teeing it up 28 times in world-ranked events the past two years alone. Reed finished third at last year’s Masters and tied for third at the BMW PGA last summer, and his win Sunday vaulted him to No. 29 in the Official World Golf Ranking, which still does not award points to LIV events.

The return of Brooks Koepka opened the floodgates, and now that Reed is trying to return, it's only a matter of time before more LIV players come back.